Zodiac: Sonic Child

Lest there linger any granule of doubt, Zodiac frontman Nick van Delft wants you to know that he really, really likes music, and on his band’s latest outing, he drives this point home with repetitive, deceased equine-flogging insistence.

Overweening spoken word opener What I Am showcases a pantheon of grade school hyperbole such as ’[Music] makes my heart beat faster’, while other cuts like Just Music and the title track drive home just how much Nick van Delft bloody loves music! Sonically, the material lacks that freewheeling mayhem of live electric blues that other retro outfits so gleefully plunder. Obvious musicianship abounds but heavy-handed production has sanded away all edges and urgency. Although punchy closer Shine offers a flash of promise, the album is largely barren of memorable riffs or the innovative foraging that distinguishes Zodiac’s hard-hitting contemporaries.

Via Napalm