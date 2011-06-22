Wolves Like Us: Late Love

Oslo-based rockers Wolves Like Us bring a burst of fast-paced urgency with this debut album, blending ominous riffs with gruff vocals to blast a powerful force.

WLU cite post-hardcore bands like Planes Mistaken for Stars, Hot Snakes and Drive Like Jehu as influences, but their sound is difficult to categorise, as their debut mixes alternative rock with post-hardcore and punk.

The rough, powerful vocals expelled by vocalist/guitarist Lars Kristensen are particularly impressive, peaking in songs like We Speak In Tongues and To Whore With Foreign Goods, injecting the album with a guttural darkness that brews well with its minor chords and thumping percussion.

A thoroughly weighty mass of furious raw energy.