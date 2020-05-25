Witchcraft’s Black Metal: the opposite of what it says on the tin

In 1982, at the peak of his commercial success, Bruce Springsteen surprised everybody with Nebraska, a collection of rough-sounding acoustic demos where he poured out his heart in some of his most poignant material ever. If that’s what Witchcraft – or in this specific case its sole member here Magnus Pelander – had in mind with this folly is unclear but then again, it’s been the case with Witchcraft ever since their original line-up imploded just before the Legend album eight years ago. What we have here, hidden under a very misleading title, are seven songs solely performed by his echo-laden voice and one acoustic guitar. Totally detached emotionally speaking and even more minimalist than the 2016 folkish set, Time – although that EP was released under his own name to add to the confusion – there’s very little of substance here to hang on to.