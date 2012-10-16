Weapon: Embers And Revelations

Harking back to that glorious age when underground extreme metal was all about atmosphere, menace and evil riffs you could whistle in the shower, Embers And Revelations is not an album aimed at the average Emmure fan.

Based in Canada but led by Bangladesh-born Vetis Monarch, Weapon have nailed that sinister old-school flavour, and fans of Altars Of Madness-era Morbid Angel, Bathory and Immolation will both recognise and savour the purity of intent behind macabre hymns to the black like The First Witnesses Of Lucifer and Liber Lilith.

But rather than merely preaching to the converted, the quality of the songwriting, production and performances should ensure that something as intense as the majestically titled Crepuscular Swamp, Unhinged Swine has the charisma and potency to cross over to fans of everything from the bleakest black metal to the shiniest of modern deathly derivatives.

With lacerating hooks galore and an unmistakable air of self-belief, Embers… is a proud cry of ‘Ave Sathanas!’ spat into the faces of trend-chasing fakers everywhere.