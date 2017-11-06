War Possession - Doomed To Chaos album review

War Possession are yet another band claiming to be disciples of the old school and focusing on the classic death metal theme of war. Before you yawn and return to your Bolt Thrower collection in despair, the black metal roots of some bandmembers, and a guitar player conscripted from occult death/black metallers Embrace Of Thorns, make a huge difference here. War Possession’s 2012 debut EP, Through The Ages, was nothing to write home about, but Doomed To Chaos is far more effective. The result is quite straightforward, like Panzer caterpillar tracks slowly grinding the battlefield, but these Greek mercenaries have also retained their early bestial and primitive black/death vibe. Here, however, the sound is more focused and effective, enhanced by a less screech-infested, more claustrophobic mastering job, managing to manoeuvre around the tribute-band pitfall as a result.