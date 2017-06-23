Voyager in Melbourne - live review

The Algorithm is a musical project so tripped-out that you don’t know whether to pop an E, wave a glow stick and dance, or to headbang furiously. This one-man project, with a live drummer, is an electro-symphony with heavy guitars and live drums, and nary a vocal within earshot. It shouldn’t work, but it does.

Voyager are launching their brand new album Ghost Mile this evening, and they come on sounding sharper than a brand new axe, with all five members smiling ear to ear and looking like there’s nowhere else on Earth they would rather be at this moment.

This is a band that has experienced a career renaissance in the last few years, starting with their last record V, and now continuing with Ghost Mile. So while they have an illustrious back catalogue behind them, they focus closely on the more recent material,opening with the first two singles from the new album, Ascension and Misery Is Only Company.