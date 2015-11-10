Vision Of Disorder: Razed To The Ground

It must be frustrating being in Vision Of Disorder.

Imagine watching in horror as a plethora of modern bands sell a ton of albums by diluting the blueprint of raw punk rock and savage metal that they combined back in the mid-90s to such amazing effect, while they go mostly unnoticed.

To say Razed To The Ground is fuelled by that sense of injustice would be misleading, as VOD have only ever sounded blisteringly feral. Opener Heart Of Darkness rides along on a riff that slices like a samurai sword to the neck atop Tim Williams’ snarling pitbull vocals. In fact, in Williams and guitarist Mike Kennedy, VOD could claim to have two of the most underrated musicians in the history of the genre.

Listen to Craving, the aural equivalent of a back alley mugging, or Red On The Walls, which is more of a battering than you’d get going 12 rounds with Floyd Mayweather, and you’ll struggle to understand how VOD aren’t far more revered. The cookie-cutter metal bands should run and hide – Visions Of Disorder could chew them up and spit them out in seconds.