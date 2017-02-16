Vennart - Target: '15 DVD review

You’re certainly not going to come out of Target: ’15 feeling shortchanged. Featuring the full show at London’s Bush Hall in 2015, Vennart and British Theatre’s sets at the ArcTanGent festival, The Frame and Part Cardiac at Manchester’s Soup Kitchen and Savant from the city’s Deaf Institute, the former Oceansize frontman has crammed a whopping 181 minutes of live music onto this DVD.

The Bush Hall show is the main event, and it’s a classy affair, beautifully shot and with crystal clear sound. While Vennart’s name is on the bill, the band – featuring ex-members of Oceansize (and a handful of their old songs, including a gorgeous, dramatic Music For A Nurse) – are metronomically tight, building layers of sound with masterful skill, allowing Mike Vennart’s warm vocals to lead but not overwhelm. The British Theatre show features a different kind of power, as the duo – Vennart and multi-instrumentalist Gambler – explore the possibilities of moody electronica. Neither Vennart nor British Theatre play live often, so this is essential for fans and recommended for anyone with an ear for graceful, modern progressive rock. It’s a DIY job, so you can’t get it in the shops. Head to Vennart’s online store for your copy.