Veio - Infinite Light // Desperate Shadows album review

The curse of being obsessed with music is that, as time passes, it becomes easier and easier to play “spot the influence”, particularly when immersed in a young band’s naïve, early efforts.

In truth, it’s fairly obvious what Veio are up to within seconds of Leviathan’s opening flurry of riffs: these guys are, not unreasonably, big Tool fans. As the album progresses there are obvious shades of Karnivool and TesseracT, too, not to mention a persistent affinity with Katatonia’s ornate but strident melancholy that frequently makes all the difference to these songs’ efficacy. The finest moments come when Veio stray temporarily from the alt metal script, amid the shimmering grandeur and brooding crescendos of Ghost and, in particular, Fractures’ dizzying rhythmic spirals, explosive dynamics and palpable sense of yearning. Veio’s future voyages will doubtless take them across more intriguing terrain, but the overall vibe here is one of assured consolidation, as talented musicians get their bearings, test the water and take those first steps towards a more coherent and distinctive identity. Sonically pristine, brimming with vitality and swollen with promise, Infinite Light… will not change your life but it could well be the start of something special.