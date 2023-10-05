The final word on Van Halen's Sammy Hagar era: it's a bit corporate, a bit rock-by-numbers, a bit... uneventful

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

It wasn’t all about David Lee Roth, y’know. With Sammy Hagar as frontman, the ‘Van Hagar’ incarnation of Van Halen eclipsed the 1974-85 DLR era in terms of sales. The Collection II covers the four consecutive US No.1 albums released during Sammy Hagar’s initial tenure with the band: 5150 (1986), OU812 (1988), For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991) and Balance (1995). A fifth disc offers a collection of studio rarities.

And yet it was all about Roth, really, wasn’t it? Van Halen’s first five albums with Diamond Dave had a swaggering pizzazz; these days this stuff with Hagar sounds a bit... meh. A bit corporate. A bit rock-by-numbers. A bit... uneventful. Apart from Why Can’t This Be Love?, the keyboard-dominated mega-hit from 5150, it’s hard to name many other truly memorable songs this version of VH recorded.

Seven of F.U.C.K.’s 11 tracks were released as singles, but – and here’s a challenge for ya – apart from Poundcake, can you name any others? Seventh Seal (Balance’s opener) is a fabulous, almost mystical, Eddie Van Halen showboat, and Hagar, for once, is not on are-you-ready-to-rock autopilot.

But throughout, eruptions in one’s pants are at a noticeable premium.