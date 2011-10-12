Van Der Graaf Generator: Performance

On his blog, Peter Hammill politely but firmly asserts that this is an old live recording (from a 1972 Belgian TV show) which has been released before, on CD and DVD, without his blessing, and which is “to be avoided by all but the most avid completists”. This is “the same material as ever”.

That said, it’s fine material, if patchily recorded. The bold boffins of VDGG, mixing jazz, Hammill’s stentorian tones (which famously wowed John Lydon at the height of punk) and at one point what sounds like an aircraft hangar imploding, were operating on the sinister, King Crimson edge of prog.

The labyrinthine A Plague Of Lighthouse Keepers is played in full, as is the tempestuous The Undercover Man.