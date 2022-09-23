Troy Redfern continues breakneck creative pace on The Wings Of Salvation

The Wings Of Salvation is Hertfordshire bluesman Troy Redfern's sixth album in two years

By Henry Yates
Troy Redfern: The Wings Of Salvation cover art
On his sixth album in two years, Herefordshire’s workaholic bandito Troy Redfern still has his calling cards: Navajo is a Wild West bone shaker and the most prominent use of Redfern’s trademark 1935 Dobro resonator.

But if Redfern is prolific then he’s not repetitive, tempering the cowboy stylings with other stories, other shades, even other time signatures. A splice of chain gang, sea shanty and funeral parlour organ, Dark Religion finds a female runaway bound for promised lands but finding only darkness and despair.

Profane feels like America at night, on the wrong side of the tracks, its psychobilly scuttle evoking hot rod headlights slicing through the gloom of Gotham City.

Sweet Carolina, thankfully, is more Bolan-Stones stomp than Neil Diamond syrup, while Come On is the best here, sharing a little bit of DNA with ZZ Top’s La Grange and stealing Muddy Waters’ pay-off (‘Got my mojo workin’…’). At this creative pace, you couldn’t catch him in a runaway stagecoach.

Henry Yates has been a freelance journalist since 2002 and written about music for titles including The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Classic Rock, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Metal Hammer. He is the author of Walter Trout's official biography, Rescued From Reality, a music pundit on Times Radio and BBC TV, and an interviewer who has spoken to Brian May, Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne, Ronnie Wood, Dave Grohl, Marilyn Manson, Kiefer Sutherland and many more. 