Treat: Ghost Of Graceland

Swedish veterans Treat crafted one of the best-loved melodic releases of 2010 with Coup De Grace, an album that distilled the very essence of the group’s appeal yet added a bold contemporary edge to their sound, achieving this feat without pissing upon a style formulated in a 30-year career.

Stone the crows, they’ve done it again with Ghost Of Graceland. Now in their fifties, the Stockholm-ites have learned what’s not yet apparent to their younger, more eager understudies – less haste often results in enhanced quality.

Throw in a batch of age-appropriate lyrics that address various grown-up issues, and maybe a case can be made for forcing all melodic hard rock bands to take six years between albums if results this stratospheric are achievable?