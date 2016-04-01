Tony Patterson: Equations Of Meaning

He’s known for impersonating prog icon Peter Gabriel, but Tony Patterson’s versatility as a composer was evident on his own albums Barriers (2003), Ra (’06) and, more recently, his Northlands project.

Ghosts’ mellow acoustic atmospherics echo the evocative feel of that paean to his roots, and the pastel-shaded reverie of Each Day A Colour is equally dreamy and contemplative. We then plunge headlong into the ocean with the harmony-drenched Cast Away, but there are choppier waters ahead. Doug Melbourne’s nice synth solo on The Angel And The Dreamer will wake up anyone lulled into a false sense of security, and is typical of the more abrasive textures of that piece. Sycophant is also a more contrasting affair, starting out like an alternative Bond theme, then switching mood with distorted vocals and squalling guitar from Andy Gray. But for the most part this is a warming, minor-key listen, ending on the most immediate and anthemic tune here. Reminiscent of Steven Wilson’s most gently melodic moments, The Kindest Eyes concludes a record that boasts the essential components of any story: a strong beginning, an intriguing middle and an uplifting end.