Tombstoned: II

Finnish doom crew find new realms of darkness to explore

Aiming to mirror the harsh times we’re living in and to push the boundaries of the doom genre, Tombstoned’s second record, which they’ve handily dubbed II, is a bewitching slab of Black-Sabbath-meets-Echo-And-The-Bunnymen goodness.

Recorded with vintage gear and on reel-to-reel tape, it’s a more focused affair than their critically acclaimed eponymous 2013 debut. It doesn’t try to dazzle the listener with too many ideas, preferring to rely on its strengths: head-crushing riffs and gorgeous, gloomy melodies.

Singer/guitarist Jussi’s vocals are spellbinding throughout and his style, which recalls Ian McCulloch and Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy in their pomp, peppers proceedings with a post-punk and goth flavour.

Opener Pretending To Live kicks things off strongly and is built around a monstrous main riff and eerie melodies, while the space rock-informed freak-out, Haven’t We Seen All This Before, the perverted flower pop of Remedies and the wah-wah pedal-driven, potentially mainstream-threatening Brainwashed Since Birth ensure this is a stone cold classic.