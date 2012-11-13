Tiamat: The Scarred People

Tiamat have alternated between black metal and goth like a pentagram-emblazoned yo-yo since their inception. The only true constant has been their uncanny knack for creating top tunes with über-dark melodies.

But now it’s time for another new album, the big question is: which side of the fence is it on? It’s been four years since the critically acclaimed Amanethes saw them retrace their extreme metal roots but now with another lineup change and label, Tiamat turned back to their other side.

The church bells and organs that ricochet through the title track spread lashings of delicious darkness across the 11 new and rather splendid songs on here; frontman Johan Edlund even alternates between his clean vocals and a baritone that’s just shy of Peter Steele’s gravelly depths. From powerful ballads to sweeping 70s rock influences, their 10th album is a cross between the gothic years of Paradise Lost and Type O Negative.

The Scarred People may not appeal to fans of Tiamat’s more extreme sounds but it is goth as fuck.