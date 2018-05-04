Thy Catafalque – Geometria album review

Geometria 1. Hajnali Csillag

2. Szamojéd Freskó

3. Töltés

4. Gőte

5. Sárember

6. Hajó

7. Lágyrész

8. Sík

9. Balra A Nap

10. Tenger, Tenger

11. Ének A Búzamezőkről Buy from Amazon

Trying to pin down Thy Catafalque’s sound is like trying to prove a theorem with crayons; the Hungarian’s style is jazzy at times, black metal at others, trippy and electronic in other moments and hugely rewarding throughout. The movements from each weird and wonderful feature are smooth and the person behind it all, Tamás Kátai, constantly breaks from tradition to bring forth a record that is as thrilling as it is unusual. Geometria begins on the curious and jazz-influenced Hajnali Csilla, a track that soon segues into gorgeous female vocals before Szamojéd Freskó bursts into life with frenetic guitars and robotic vocals. The dastardly swagger of Sík is another sharp turn into leftfield but for Thy Catafalque it’s a move that makes perfect sense. In lesser hands such contrasts would fall flat but Geometria suffers not for its eclectic rhythms.