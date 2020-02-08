Those Damn Crows' Point Of No Return: energetic, merciless, irresistible

Brutal, honest, driven. This follow-up to Murder And The Motive takes the promise inherent in Those Damn Crows' debut, ratchets up the intensity 10-fold and positively rams home the qualities that made that record special.

Here we have titanic riffs and instantly memorable choruses in blissful harmony, kind of like a Welsh Alter Bridge or Shinedown.

With Colin Richardson and Andy Sneap producing there was no chance this was going to sound anything other than immense – Send The Reaper with its Metallica-sized riffing, Kingdom Of Dust, Go Get It, Devil In My Pocket, just take your pick and prepare to be flattened by the breathless momentum.

The orchestral, piano-led, emotionally draining Never Win provides some early respite, otherwise this is a master class in combining glittering arena-targeted hooks and crunching modern metal.

The energy levels are merciless and the groove is irresistible.

Difficult second album? Nope.