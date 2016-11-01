This Be The Verse album review – This Be The Verse

You know the saying about cooks and broth? The same rule applies to ideas and albums. This Be The Verse’s first full-length has some genuinely interesting moments, but as a whole is weighed down by superfluous elements packed into the 10 tracks like musical sardines.

On the surface this is an industrial record, with influences coming from NIN’s trippy darkness rather than the more aggro Ministry. There are also dalliances with Dillinger Escape Plan, Marilyn Manson, The Hives and more throughout; How Can You Sleep At Night even has a Queen-esque hook clamped on to it.

Bursting with unconnected styles, the one constant is the electronics. While the ‘rockier’ songs come across like an Enter Shikari tribute, the melancholic synth-led tracks are much better. Alone’s minimal bleakness and My OST’s 80s/Hotline Miami vibe should be expanded upon, rather than trying to worship at the altar of Trent. This would have been a great EP.