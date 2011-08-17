The Wolfmen: Married To The Eiffel Tower

Led by veteran Adam & The Ants survivors Marco Pirroni and Chris Constantinou, The Wolfmen follow their enjoyable 2008 glam-boogie debut Modernity Killed Every Night with something that’s dirtier and murkier in all the right places.

Courtney Taylor-Taylor of The Dandy Warhols assisted with production/mixing on half the tracks, and it shows: the band sound less like a pub outfit in thrall to rockabilly and more like authentic, bloodshot creatures of the night in flapping coats – albeit creatures obsessed with American 60s pop culture.

Sinead O’Connor contributes guest vocals on the eerie noir of Jackie, Is It My Birthday? while the exhilarating cover of lesser-known Velvet Underground gem I’m Not A Young Man Anymore has understandably won Lou Reed’s rare approval.