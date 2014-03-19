The War On Drugs: Lost In The Dream

Since 2005, Philly’s TWOD have worn their hearts on their sleeves as their Bob Dylan-esque indie Americana crossed ley lines with Arcade Fire’s breathless moxie. But gradually the dreamier post-rock and atmospheric textures have crept in, especially on 2011’s Slave Ambient, where elements of Low, My Bloody Valentine and the Elephant 6 collective simmered away in the quintet’s melting pot.

Shortly after, a natural split saw co-founder Kurt Vile pursue a righteous solo career in lo-fi indie folk, leaving guitarist/vocalist Adam Granduciel at the tiller.

Lost In The Dream adorns an hour of exuberant noise with a wealth of analogue and synth effects, harvesting a meld of Avalon sashaying (Under The Pressure), Flock Of Seagulls uplift (Red Eyes) and Elbow introspection (Suffering) along the way. Although the vocals evoke Tom Petty, tracks like the beautiful, poignant Disappearing could easily fit alongside the bruised romanticism of Marillion’s Sounds That Can’t Be Made.

There’s a definite ‘side two’ to this album, as Eyes To The Wind and Burning return to the Dylan/Hold Steady blueprint. But even on closer In Reverse, there’s enough wistful spirit to keep listeners tuned in.