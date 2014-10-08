The Walkabouts: Reissues

Following a hiatus during which they were no longer distributed by the Sub Pop label, Seattle band The Walkabouts were quickly snapped up by Virgin Records in Europe. Despite their city origins, the group, led by singer-songwriter Chris Eckman and co-vocalist Carla Torgerson, had never had anything to do with grunge.

They were always closer to the likes of Nick Cave or Lambchop, specialising in a narrative strain of US country rock that was nonetheless soaked in jazz and blues history and mythology, sodium lit with reflections of the big city.

For the albums just reissued they were afforded the luxury of orchestral arrangements, which lend colour and epic breadth to songs like Rebecca Wild on 1996’s Devil’s Road (8⁄ 10 ), the strings blowing back and forth like dust clouds. There’s an intimacy, however, about Eckman and Torgeson’s vocal delivery, especially in the unison of Forgiveness Road, enabling you to step through the silver screen of their songwriting into their world.