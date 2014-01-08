The Twenty Committee: A Lifeblood Psalm

Recorded at Neal Morse’s Radiant Records and produced by Morse, Transatlantic and Flying Colors engineering stalwart, Jerry Guidroz, this album has some faint similarities to those bands. The Twenty Committee is no hard rocking, synth-prog clone band however, having its own tricks up its sleeve. Their debut is largely piano and voice driven, with something of a soft-rock-meets-singer-songwriter-meets country flavour about it.

If Jackson Browne and Dean Friedman had ever collaborated on a melodic prog album with subtle Christian rock undertones, it would probably sound like this. Warm, plaintive vocals and lovely melodies provide plenty of character and charm to every track.

Airtight has acoustic guitar and yearning cello underpinning; Her Voice boasts a gentle, bouncy pop groove and spacey, noodling instrumental mid-section.

The music’s measured – you sense there’s more being held in reserve, but they do let themselves go on The Knowledge Enterprise, with its multi-part approach, heavier guitars and keyboards, odd-time moments and lovely piano sections.

Unfussy, uplifting prog from a band to watch.