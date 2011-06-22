The Skuzzies: The Skuzzies

The Skuzzies career almost came to an abrupt end in 2004 when they supported Babyshambles at an infamous show that ended with a full on riot.

Two years later surviving frontman/guitarist Jerome Alexandre reformed the band with drummer Nick Le West and Laura Clarke on bass and have now finally released an album of songs which on first hearing seem sparse, basic and untainted by corporate production values, but gradually reveal a group bursting with ideas.

Standout track More Than This harks back to golden era of New York punk, tipping its hat to the Ramones and Señor Thunders, while On The Corner features exuberant backing vocals from Pete Doherty.

A delightful blast of what can only be described as bubble-punk for the masses.