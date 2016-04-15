The Jayhawks: Paging Mr Proust

Considering The Jayhawks have been around for more than 30 years, and it’s a long time since their pivotal Hollywood Town Hall album of 1992, the band’s music remains effervescent and fresh.

Co-produced by R.E.M guitarist Peter Buck, Paging Mr Proust resonates with the kind of analog shimmer that will race the pulses of audiophiles – the sound of Gary Louris’s lead guitar is particularly magnetic.

In a sense, it’s as old-fashioned as a Sony Walkman. But perhaps ‘timeless’ is a better word. Songs such as the rolling The Devil Is In Her Eyes and the carefully layered Isabel’s Daughter are the work of a group who have absorbed much of what’s great about rock’n’roll and turned it loose in the present.