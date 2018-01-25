The Infinite Three – Innocence album review

The Infinite Three have been making strange sounds for nearly 10 years, but Innocence – the first of two new EPs – showcases a more experimental and ambitious edge compared to the post punk/noise rock vibes of their 2016 album Lucky Beast. Born from an improvised recording session, this four- track sees the trio dabble in twisted rhythms, off-kilter beats and meandering melodies with bursts of distortion. They may be prog scene outsiders – they formed from the ashes of gothic art rockers Leisur Hive – but this recording would sit comfortably alongside Godsticks and The Pineapple Thief. The opening title track bursts to life with Swans-esque distortion before mutating into ￼￼￼￼a Godsticks-like anthem. Elsewhere, the creeping Hot Strings brings a modern spin on their dark roots with a Bauhausian creep and haunt, and occasional The Cure’s proggier whispers of moments. Like A Dog is evocative of Nick Cave at his most experimental, with a burst of harmonica, a pinch of dub and a tinkling piano, while These Animal Eyes combines elements of drone with nuances of Massive Attack and early Björk. A short but bold introduction.