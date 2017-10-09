The Haxans - Party Monsters album review

Halloween is coming early this year thanks to The Haxans. Party Monsters, the debut outing of New Years Day’s Ash Costello and Matt Montgomery (AKA Rob Zombie’s Piggy-D) is an easily digestible collection of gothic horror-pop ditties, but its novelty wears off all too quickly; clichéd lyrics on Boo and the sugary-sweet I Think Of Demons undermine the great musical chemistry the two have. They’re at their best when they’re sincere, as on lead single Vampira, a lovely acoustic tribute to Finnish-American actress Maila Nurmi, but Dirty Magic is easily the best track on the record, showcasing the Zombie influence in its stomping rhythm and with a powerhouse vocal from Ash. Party Monsters is fun, but it’s simply too self-conscious to achieve the cult status The Haxans clearly aspire to.