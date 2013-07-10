Trending

The Green Violinist: More Thrill And Never Ending Blessings

They’re from Belgium, but that’s got Chagall to do with it...

By Prog 

The Green Violinist lift their name and raison d’être from Marc Chagall’s cubist masterpiece, depicting the jaunty geometry of a Hulk-hued fiddler. You might expect their debut album to be a little more lively round the edges, in-keeping with the modernist’s dynamic aspect.

But when Vincent Dufresne, thirsty for stimulus, stumbled upon that artwork he also discovered the multi-layered ambiance of Silver Mount Zion, a band no less avant-garde but more placid in nature. This helped shape a record that effuses subtleties in tones and neo-prog nous.

Don’t let the opening burst of caustic post-rock derail you – later there come smooth, richly detailed compositions taking a leaf out of Anathema’s semi-acoustic, bi-vocal treatment. The string-soaked current of The Great Scapegoat Seeking is a strong start to the album, but it’s not the highlight – that could be the mournful electro folk of Velvet Road or the gothic Any Words You Say (which wouldn’t be incongruous on a Depeche Mode record) that floats your boat.

Gracefully depressive bar the Dylan-esque Shy People, this album is at peace with its folky ambience. It’ll be interesting to see what happens next.