"Satisfying fuzz crunches and out-there solo runs… there's an extra layer of atmosphere and weight": The Fierce And The Dead's Live At Ramsgate Music Hall '24

Psych-prog-stoners at their best on seaside rendezvous stage

The Fierce And The Dead – Live at Ramsgate Music Hall &#039;24
They’ve made some cracking studio albums in their 14-year existence, but The Fierce & The Dead’s forte is playing live. In turn, their live discs – 2017’s Field Recordings, 2019’s Live USA 17 and the 2020 three-track Live At The Hope And Anchor – also kick tush.

This latest live collection shows off TFATD in a crisply recorded set-up. They broke with their instrumentals-only tradition in 2022 when bassist Kev Feazey revealed himself to be a creditable alt rock singer, and they’re now joined by another voice, Tom Hunt, who’s also on keys.

Veering into dark electronica on 2018 LP The Euphoric, there’s an extra layer of atmosphere and weight at various places in the set, although the Big Black-like Magnet (In Your Face), the “heavy metal song’’ that launches the gig, needs no such dressing.

Photogenic Love, however, is enriched by Hunt’s presence, and he subtly underlines the glam shoegaze of What A Time To Be Alive and lends Deftones-like texture to the moody Non-Player.

Satisfying fuzz guitar crunches and out-there solo runs from Matt Stevens and Steve Cleaton, along with Stuart Marshall’s drumwork, keep this clever lot top of the live pops.

Live At Ramsgate Music Hall ’24 is on sale now.

