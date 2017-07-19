The Fat Dukes Of Fuck - A Compendium Of Desperation, Morality And...album review

There’s no way to dislike The Fat Dukes Of Fuck, because no matter what you think about their music, you can’t help but fall in love with their sense of humour and self-mockery. This band is filthy in every kind of way, and they don’t fuck around; there’s no room for uplifting metaphors on A Compendium Of Desperation, Morality And Dick Jokes, as the album offers exactly what the title promises. ‘Hold your dick like a loaded gun’, bawls singer The Shit Wizard (Brent Lynch to his mum), and you’ll have a hard time resisting the urge to join in instantly. Naturally, every joke gets old at some point, but this four-piece also deliver on a musical level. Their chaotic mix of pretty much every kind of heavy music they can lay their hands on is not only full of killer riffs, but bursting with singalongs that drill their way into your head, and stay there. Mike Patton and Buzz Osborne should be proud of these guys.