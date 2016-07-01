The Excellos: Rise Up (Stag-O-Lee)

Medical opinion remains divided on whether ‘second album syndrome’ is an actual condition, but seeing as it’s taken The Excellos seven years to record Rise Up, perhaps the NHS should take this matter seriously.

Despite the gap between this and their 2009 debut, The Excellos have still managed to serve up a remarkably fresh selection of low-down and dirty blues rock. Frontman Craig Shaw has the ideal growling voice for this genre and his harmonica playing is not to be sniffed at, either.

While it’s hard to get excited at the prospect of another band covering I Just Want To Make Love To You, the original material serves them well. And anybody that namechecks a 70s dessert (Angel Delight) can’t be all that bad.