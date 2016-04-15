The Enid: Dust

To describe Dust – the final part of The Enid’s Journey’s End trilogy – as epic is to undersell it considerably.

Opening big and then ballooning, it’s a fusion of bombastic balladeering, choral quirkiness, prog peculiarity, widdly guitars and the kind of musical monoliths David Essex’s character might have essayed in Stardust. It’s entirely captivating and somewhat mind-blowing.

Founder Robert John Godfrey – soon to retire and leave his baby safe in the hands of Joe Payne’s stellar vocals and the current crew – reckons it tells the story of “the band’s generational voyage from the past into the future”. There are also themes of secular and sacred, wealth and poverty, the environment and what will survive of us – love.

The sheer chutzpah will shower you first. Arguably this ever-evolving, eclectic ensemble’s journey reaches its zenith here, as from Born In The Fire to Heavy Hearts it leaves the cobwebs reeling.