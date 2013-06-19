The Dropper’s Neck: Second Coming

Somewhere, in whatever ethereal lair he’s inhabiting in the afterlife, Lux Interior is surveying all he’s created and laughing a maniacal laugh.

Following The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster and David Cronenberg’s Wife, ghoulish garage punks The Dropper’s Neck are keeping the dark drama of The Cramps alive with their own deliciously twisted take on the blueprint Lux and co set out in 1976, with the occasional Jello Biafra wobble to frontman Lloyd Mathews’ voice for an added pinch of hysteria.

The result is fantastically, hilariously gloomy, all Hammer Horror tales of wicked deeds and devilish grooves. It may not be the most original album out there, but it’s a hell of a lot of fun.