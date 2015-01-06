The Crown: Death Is Not Dead

When previously dead and buried Swedish stalwarts The Crown set their war machine back in motion to such devastating effect with 2010 rager Doomsday King, the hope was that they might take full advantage of that explosive forward motion to continue making up for lost time with a rapid follow-up.

However, several lineup changes and some four years later, it’s only now that the four-piece crew have finally returned. Thankfully this loss of momentum has had little effect.

While lacking some of the pitbull bite of Doomsday… at points, that crushing thrashed-up-death attack that fans have come to love is still here by the lorryload. Original vocalist Johan Lindstrand has made his return to the fold count in fine style through tracks such as Struck By Lightning and the standout Herd Of Swine, while a cover of Paradise Lost’s Eternal makes a respite in more melodic territory. Twenty-five years in the game and The Crown are still showing just why they’re one of the most underrated bands in the business.

Via Century Media