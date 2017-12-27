The best Prog you can buy this month

Tiger Moth Tales - Depths Of Winter
Perhaps Depths has been fermenting in his mind ever since then, being 10 tracks of exquisitely crafted pastoral neo-prog with a nifty Game Of Thrones reference right at the get-go (Winter Is Coming).
On this album, Jones excels not only as a storyteller, but also as an arranger and instrumentalist, a one-man Big Big Train on epics such as Winter Maker and The Tears Of Frigga.
The Gabriel-like Hygge is a flawless tear-jerker and there’s a Bollywood Star Trek spin on Troika for Sleigh Ride.
Do you believe in Father Christmas? Then get this under your tree. (8⁄10)
Intervals - The Way Forward
Want your instrumental prog technical, riff-driven, but with shades of jazz and yacht rock? Canada’s Aaron Marshall can help. On his third album he retains his ethic that “an instrument is a means of communication”, with eight tracks of fleet-fingered exposition that always retain melody amid the post-djent profusion. Touch And Go is a terrific taster – colourful, bouncy, Steve Vai-style playfulness. (6⁄10)
Turn Me On Dead Man - Heavy Metal Mothership
Jordan Rudess And Steve Horelick - Intersonic
Field Music - Open Here
Sunderland’s sibling art-rockers return with a sixth album spun on a James Brown/XTC /10cc axis, embellished beautifully by flute, sax, strings and choir, “pushing in every direction we can go,” they’ve declared. Mellifluent art-pop (Time Of Joy) meets social privilege (Count It Up), culminating in the breathtaking symphonic suite Find A Way To. All Canterbury capers by way of Paisley Park and Tyne & Wear. (8⁄10)