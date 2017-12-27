The best Prog you can buy this month

Tiger Moth Tales - Depths Of Winter

Perhaps Depths has been fermenting in his mind ever since then, being 10 tracks of exquisitely crafted pastoral neo-prog with a nifty Game Of Thrones reference right at the get-go (Winter Is Coming).

On this album, Jones excels not only as a storyteller, but also as an arranger and instrumentalist, a one-man Big Big Train on epics such as Winter Maker and The Tears Of Frigga.

The Gabriel-like Hygge is a flawless tear-jerker and there’s a Bollywood Star Trek spin on Troika for Sleigh Ride.

Do you believe in Father Christmas? Then get this under your tree. (8⁄ 10 )

Intervals - The Way Forward

Want your instrumental prog technical, riff-driven, but with shades of jazz and yacht rock? Canada’s Aaron Marshall can help. On his third album he retains his ethic that “an instrument is a means of communication”, with eight tracks of fleet-fingered exposition that always retain melody amid the post-djent profusion. Touch And Go is a terrific taster – colourful, bouncy, Steve Vai-style playfulness. (6⁄ 10 )

