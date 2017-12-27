Trending
The best Prog you can buy this month

Jo Kendall on the latest releases from Tiger Moth Tales, Intervals, Turn Me On Dead Man, Field Music, Jordan Rudess And Steve Horelick

Tiger Moth Tales - Depths Of Winter

Perhaps Depths has been fermenting in his mind ever since then, being 10 tracks of exquisitely crafted pastoral neo-prog with a nifty Game Of Thrones reference right at the get-go (Winter Is Coming).

On this album, Jones excels not only as a storyteller, but also as an arranger and instrumentalist, a one-man Big Big Train on epics such as Winter Maker and The Tears Of Frigga.

The Gabriel-like Hygge is a flawless tear-jerker and there’s a Bollywood Star Trek spin on Troika for Sleigh Ride.

Do you believe in Father Christmas? Then get this under your tree. (810)

Intervals - The Way Forward

Want your instrumental prog technical, riff-driven, but with shades of jazz and yacht rock? Canada’s Aaron Marshall can help. On his third album he retains his ethic that “an instrument is a means of communication”, with eight tracks of fleet-fingered exposition that always retain melody amid the post-djent profusion. Touch And Go is a terrific taster – colourful, bouncy, Steve Vai-style playfulness. (610)

Field Music - Open Here

Sunderland’s sibling art-rockers return with a sixth album spun on a James Brown/XTC /10cc axis, embellished beautifully by flute, sax, strings and choir, “pushing in every direction we can go,” they’ve declared. Mellifluent art-pop (Time Of Joy) meets social privilege (Count It Up), culminating in the breathtaking symphonic suite Find A Way To. All Canterbury capers by way of Paisley Park and Tyne & Wear. (810)