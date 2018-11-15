The Algorithm: Compiler Optimization Techniques album review

The Algorithm, aka French radical Rémi Gallego, has continued to develop his mind-bending catalogue of music since 2012 debut Polymorphic Code, but this five-track opus could well be the jewel in his crown.

In just under 12 minutes, Cluster recalls Animals As Leaders, Enter Shikari and Chimp Spanner and yet sounds unlike anything you’ve heard before.

At times astonishing, you’ll find yourself twisting in a polyrhythmic maze before being confronted by pulsing analogue synths.

Audaciously heavy and instantly accessible, this is a cohesive sonic jigsaw of EDM, prog, tech-metal and more – a release that only rewards with repeated plays.

For Fans Of: Perturbator, Enter Shikari, Animals As Leaders