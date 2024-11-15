Terry Wilson Slesser added backing vocals to Pyromania, but is best known as the singer in Back Street Crawler, the post-Free band formed by Paul Kossoff.
Koss died in March 1976 but still casts a long shadow and his spirit lives on throughout this, the frontman’s first solo album – laced with reminders of Koss’s style on guitar played by John Buckton.
Neatly, too, all the original BSC band (plus Snuffy Walden) feature somewhere across the 12 originals here. Wilson-Slesser delivers each in a high register, often over co-writer Mark Taylor’s electric piano, in a laid-back blues soundscape that has echoes of late period Joe Cocker.
Love Is Blind, Checkmate and Shine On stand out but, for blue-eyed soul fans, there are treats a plenty.
Physical copies of Forever Blue are available from Terry Wilson Slesser.