“Another declaration that this band are UK metal’s uncrowned kings”: Sylosis reaffirm themselves as overlooked greats on surprise EP The Path

“How many times do we need to teach you this lesson, old man?” Sylosis once again find themselves asking. Since 2008 debut Conclusion Of An Age, the Berkshire brutes have been among the most exhilarating and technically gifted acts in British metal. Then, on last year’s A Sign Of Things To Come, they added monumental hooks to their arsenal, making them even more deserving of breakout stardom.

Yet, broad acclaim has always eluded this lot. Maybe it was their early refusal to hop on the metalcore bandwagon, or maybe it was lynchpin Josh Middleton joining Architects from 2017 to 2023 and making this project “priority two”. Either way, The Path, surprise-released last week, is another declaration that Sylosis are UK metal’s uncrowned kings.

Though these five songs are leftovers from the Sign… sessions, they smack with a heaviness not heard from this band in ages. The title track commences the EP with a stomping drum beat, swiftly joined by Middleton’s full-throated roars. It’s a gateway to a labyrinth of thrash riffs and hulking grooves, the impact only strengthened by guest vocalist Debbie Gough (Heriot) and her gremlin snarls.

By contrast, Soured Ground and Disavowed inject more variety into their all-adrenaline framework. The former sees Middleton flaunt his increasingly common melodic vocals, using them to heroic effect during the chorus’s cries of, “Soon I will carry my idol around my neck!” The hooks on Disavowed, on the other hand, offer the EP’s only spots of breathing room. Their catchiness feels more ominous as it gets sandwiched between onslaughts of hammerhead percussion and rhythm guitar.

Rounded out by the Lamb Of God-esque shoutalong As Above So Below and thrash metal pit-starter No Saviours, The Path is a concise, powerful showcase of Sylosis’ talents. The question remains: how are this band not mainstream-bothering sensations? And the longer we go without an answer, the more insulting it gets.

The Path is out now via Nuclear Blast. Sylosis tour Europe with Fit For An Autopsy, Darkest Hour and Heriot from November to December – see dates below.

Nov 22: London Electric Brixton, UK

Nov 23: Leeds Stylus, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow QMU, UK

Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 28: Bristol SWX, UK

Nov 30: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Dec 01: Antwerp Kafka Zapp, Belgium

Dec 02: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Dec 03: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Dec 04: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Dec 05: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Dec 07: Helsinki Ääniwalli, Finland

Dec 09: Copenhagen Amager, Denmark

Dec 10: Berlin Hole44, Germany

Dec 11: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Dec 12: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic

Dec 13: Dresden Reithalle, Germany

Dec 14: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Dec 15: Vienna Simmcity, Austria

Dec 17: Milan Live Club, Italy

Dec 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 19: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 20: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Dec 21: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany