Suns Of Stone: Suns Of Stone

As the world spins madly out of control around them, Ottawa's Suns Of Stone inhabit a cozy little enclave where it's forever 1971, and rock'n'roll comes in any colour as long as it's blue.

The barefoot blues rock of revivalists like the Black Crowes flows through them, as frontman Alan Charlton’s gusty, gutsy bellow wraps itself tightly around tough, no-nonsense riffs.

You’ve heard this a million times before, but it’s not really about innovation. This is chicken soup music - familiar, comforting, expertly executed with a clear respect for Zeppelin and Deep Purple, but it could have done with a bit more spice to make it memorable.