Suicide Silence: The Mitch Lucker Memorial Show

This DVD isn’t here to prove musical points, more as a document to show respect. It does manage to showcase two things, however: firstly, just why Suicide Silence were considered streets ahead of the deathcore pack and, secondly, just how integral Mitch Lucker, or any great vocalist to any band, was to their success.

After a few shots of, and interviews with, an emotional crowd, the show begins with Job For A Cowboy’s Jonny Davy kicking off the revolving vocalist spot in fine style. With so many singers there were always going to be peaks and troughs and some performers struggle to capture Mitch’s special something, even with the quality of material behind them.

Even established stars like Tim Lambesis and Chad Gray can’t quite emulate his delivery. The good news is that new SS vocalist Eddie Hermida puts in a stirring shift on Slaves To Substance that bodes well for the new album.

By the end, Robb Flynn’s acoustic cover of Black Sabbath’s Die Young, Max Cavalera smashing through Roots Bloody Roots and a vicious Randy Blythe performance of You Only Live Once make this a fitting tribute to the man.