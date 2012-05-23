Stone Axe: Captured Live! Roadburn Festival 2011

There are few bands on this planet that fly the flag for rowdy 70s hard rock with as much passion and verve as Stone Axe.

Should you require proof, this live album, taken from the California band’s performance at Tilburg’s Roadburn shindig last year, encapsulates brilliantly their intuitive mastery of everything from AC/DC-style boogie metal to thunderous stoner rock rumblings.

While many bands indulge in such rampant revisionism, Stone Axe also have the songs to back up their bravado. From the strutting On With The Show to the snarling, bowel-bothering Nightwolf, this is a sustained master class in how best to marry giant hooks to blues-infused grit.

A compelling paean to the noble art of kicking ass, this Axe is razor-sharp.