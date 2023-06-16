Steve Lukather's Bridges: the closest we'll ever get to a new Toto album

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

With Toto guitarist Steve Lukather recently proclaiming the band "will never record another studio album", this is as close to the real thing as it gets.

Lukather's ninth solo album features a host of other Toto alumni (singer Joseph Williams and keyboard player David Paich wrote the majority of the record), so naturally this is as classy and fabulous as Joan Collins necking a Cinzano with Leonard Rossiter.



The standout track is All Forevers Must End, a bleak, reflective break-up ballad with the killer lyrics: "Waking up inside an empty room, acid teardrops burn my face as I contemplate my doom."

Someone could be described as Toto play Bette Davis Eyes; the defiant Not My Kind Of People includes the classic Toto combo of heavy riffola and jazzy mellowness; and Lukather channels his inner Paul Kossoff to fine effect on the bluesy late-nite workout Take My Love.