Stephen Dale Petit: At High Voltage

The 2012 vinyl-only pressing of this show-stopping set from 2010’s High Voltage Festival has, understandably, attained semi-legendary status in contemporary blues lore.

Gibson-guitar-toting Petit (American-born, British-based), roof-raising mouth harpist Laurent Mouflier plus Pretty Things Jack Greenwood and Dick Taylor (the latter on bass for the first time since leaving the Stones in 1962) deliver a glorious and lethally primed brand of sonic devastation.

The seven tracks broker no fat – the steamhammer-driven originals (3 Gunslingers, People Talk) fire on a full-throttle-rush, and the covers (including Summertime Blues audaciously segued into Johnny Kidd’s Shakin All Over as per The Who Live At Leeds) complete a ‘plug in, turn up and blast off’ master class./o:p

