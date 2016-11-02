Steel Panther live review – London, Wembley Arena

BUCKCHERRY [7] have been doing this rock’n’roll thing for long enough to teach these Fanthers a thing or two, and led by bare-chested frontman Josh Todd, the filthy sleaze of Crazy Bitch and a swaggering Say Fuck It is the perfect complement to tonight’s main event.

Who would’ve predicted that one day a band who started out doing comedy covers on the Sunset Strip would headline this iconic venue not once, but twice? STEEL PANTHER [8] were last in town playing an intimate acoustic show at London’s 100 Club but the LA glam metallers are always more fun when the excess of their hedonistic, cock rock stomp is free to rampage in huge spaces.

We all know the drill; the dick jokes come (ahem) thick and fast and the crowd bellow along with every smutty word of Asian Hooker and Turn Out The Lights. Girls on shoulders flash their tits and another sits onstage while the band write her a “love song” about anal sex. Three albums in, some might argue Panther’s crass 80s hair metal parody is wearing thin, but the enthusiasm of this 10,000-strong horde clad in spandex and hairspray-defying wigs says otherwise. Michael Starr doesn’t even need to raise the mic to his mouth for Community Property’s chorus – Wembley does the job for him.