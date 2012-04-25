St. Prostitute: Here Come The Prostitutes

Formerly known as LA Prostitutes, this four-piece (who confusingly come from Denmark) “stands out from the crowd of many rock bands that currently is on road – because they skills to write a good hook – and it is crucial!”

That’s a quote from producer Soren Andersen and while his English may not be perfect, the sentiment is 100 per cent spot-on. This power-packed debut album is so leering, sneering, seething and sordid, it makes a romp in the Reeperbahn look like a visit to Legoland.

Containing three re-recorded tracks from 2009 EP Get Drunk Or Try Dying, along with seven brand new songs, it’s all killer, all thriller. Kicking off with the relentless title track (‘Are you ready? Fuckin’ ready? Here come the prostitutes!’ roars frontman Fussy Korsholm with a vigour that suggests you’d better hope you are ready) there’s barely a flaccid track in earshot.

Schizophrenia and Hell Yeah!! are similarly blistering, while bleak ballad A Bitter Man’s Lullaby provides an emotion-charged change of pace. Why, they might even have a hit on their hands with the hyper-dramatic I’m Not Falling, which features guest femme-vox from Danish diva Line Krogholm.