SSS: Limp. Gasp. Collapse.

In many ways Limp. Gasp. Collapse. is an apt title for the latest record by SSS, as once you’ve finished listening to the LP you’ll probably be left in a crumpled heap afterwards.

The fourth album from these stalwarts of the UK underground scene, their genre-busting 14-track opus is a fast and furious affair full of whiplash-inducing riffs (Pig Owned), minute-long blasts of righteous thrash-punk (The Sleeper Awakes) and politically charged metal (Shape Of Things To Come). Informed by the likes of Discharge and D.R.I., there are plenty of short sharp shocks on offer to please both the faithful and new arrivals to SSS world. Dead Wood is possibly one of their best moments to date and the track, which features vocals from Carcass’s Jeff Walker, is a neck-bothering blend of metal and punk that’s sure to be a set staple for years to come. Only the plodding closing track Crushed By Drudgery lets proceedings down, however overall Limp. Gasp. Collapse. is another excellent slab of glorious noise from one of the UK’s most consistent groups.

Via Prosthetic