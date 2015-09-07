Spooner Oldham: Pot Luck

Spooner Oldham needs little introduction: with Dan Penn he has written many classic tunes, while his fine touch on organ and keyboard have found him gracing recordings from Muscle Shoals soul sessions to Neil Young and Bob Dylan albums.

Oldham worked in Los Angeles as a session man through the 70s and was talked into cutting Pot Luck, an album that was briefly released in 1972, never promoted and now gets an epic reissue from Light In The Attic.

The keys man is not much of a singer, but his gentle voice suits the warm, relaxed, country-flavoured songs. The band supporting him are, of course, superb and an instrumental medley of soul hits is DJ heaven. For fans of Bobby Charles, Gram Parsons and other soulful white boys of that era, this is a lost gem.