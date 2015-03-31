Sorcerer: In The Shadow Of The Inverted Cross

’Epic’ is a much-abused word. Crisps, beards and saving a few quid on insurance are not epic. Sorcerer’s 1989 debut demo, however, most emphatically was.

In a time when doom was less focused on amps and pedals, the Swedish youngsters released a couple of classic doom tapes that were collected on a self-titled CD and then disappeared. Reforming two decades later, it’s fair to call this debut long-awaited.

While the tag may be doom, true Swedish heavy metal is in their DNA. Candlemass rubs shoulders with the likes of Silver Mountain, Jonah Quizz and early Malmsteen on cuts like Exorcise The Demon and Prayers For A King. And yes, with a pedigree that includes Therion, 220 Volt and Tiamat, they have the chops to stand alongside such illustrious company.

Soaring vocals from the Dio school and virtuoso guitars are the order of the day. That’s not to say they can’t manage the slow-mo crawl, just that this is not the fuzzy drone that pervades modern doom. Fans of Solitude Aeturnus and Solstice need this record now!/o:p