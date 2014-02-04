Slough Feg: Digital Resistance

Formed back in 1990 when traditional metal was fast falling out of fashion, Slough Feg (aka The Lord Weird Slough Feg) have flown the flag for old-school values ever since. The band’s ninth studio album presents 10 tracks – including last year’s single, Laser Enforcer – which offer an original and ever-so-slightly eccentric mix of trad metal and hard rock that’s classic Slough Feg.

There’s even the odd dash of folk and prog to keep things interesting. The eccentricity also extends to the songtitles, with ditties such as Bertrand Russell’s Sex Den, Ghastly Appendage and Curriculum Vitae emphasising the fact that in Slough Feg Land normal rules do not apply.

If all this is beginning to sound a tad frivolous, guitarist/vocalist Mike Scalzi’s lyrics take a typically dark turn, examining the nefarious ways in which our obsession with convenience and growing reliance on technology affect not just our everyday lives but human (d)evolution itself.

Timeless, thought-provoking and thoroughly entertaining, expect Digital Resistance to top more than a few year-end lists.