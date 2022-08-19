Six By Six: an opening salvo from a supergroup that bubbles with chemistry

Members of Saxon, Saga and 3 come together in Six By Six to deliver a strong symphonic-rock debut

Six By Six - Six by Six cover art
(Image: © InsideOut Music/Sony )

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Robert Berry is best known for fronting mid080s supergroup GTR, and later Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer outfit 3. 

After Emerson’s death in 2016 Berry sought fresh musical ground, and on this album he joins forces with Saga guitarist Ian Crichton and Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler as Six By Six. The music on the trio’s full-throated self-titled debut lives up to the pedigree of these players. 

Powerhouse Glockler is clearly relishing the musical challenge, Berry is a born frontman and consummate tunesmith, and co-writer Crichton is on blistering form on guitar. 

The tracks lean towards melodic, guitar-heavy, 80s-retro AOR (anthemic and catchy lead single Yearning To Fly, the joyous Reason To Feel Calm Again) while maintaining some prog-rock heft (Casino, Battle Of A Lifetime, The Upside Of Down). An inspired opening salvo that bubbles with chemistry and bodes well for the future.

